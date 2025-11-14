On Friday, Best Video Film and Cultural Center hosted touring acts Retail Drugs and Herr God (pronounced eh-rr god) for a night of tunes, Twilight, and the greatest apple cider I’ve had in my life.

Kicking off the show was Connecticut’s Stadia, who played an intimate floor set in front of a projection of Twilight: New Moon.

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t get distracted by the movie, letting the gentle sounds of Stadia’s genre-bending folksy melodies act as the soundtrack to Bella and Jacob’s deepening relationship.

Herr God was up next. The band had come all the way from Portland, Ore. that same morning for their five-day East Coast tour with Retail Drugs.

Their performance was captivating and the choice of David Lynch’s “Eraserhead” as a visualizer was the perfect accompaniment.

They released their most recent single, to see you go/cocaine death dream, back in June and recently put out a “deluxe” cassette with their whole discography.

Next was Retail Drugs, the project of Jake Brooks from Laveda. He released an album in August, “reckless driving,” (which I’m a big fan of) and is releasing another album on Dec. 5.

The band played a beautiful glitchy modge podge of genres and sounds set to “Lost.”

New Haven locals Snowpiler had the difficult task of playing last, but they were a great end to the night.

While the music was cool and stuff, I wanted to end off by highlighting the Best Video apple cider, which I would highly recommend if you’re ever in the area.