According to a Senate report from the University of Connecticut’s Undergraduate Student Government, a free professional closet pop-up will be open for students during internship and job hunting seasons.

The professional closet pop-up opened on Sept. 29 after a contract between the Career Center, UConn Brand Partnership and Goodwill was finalized.

Contributions were made by each department to support different aspects of the event. Goodwill will be providing clothes and the Career Center will be offering staff support and resources for students.

The event will be located on the second floor of the bookstore which was negotiated through the UConn Brand Partnership. The closet pop-up times were decided by the Career Center as they indicated what times students need clothing.

According to the Sept. 17 USG Senate report, the closet will use a credit system connected to each undergraduate Storrs fee-paying student’s UConn ID. Each student will get 11 credits per semester which is enough to piece together a full suit.

The full credit system for the closet is as follows, five credits for a suit jacket or dress, three credits for pants or a skirt, two credits for a top and one credit for ties or other accessories.

According to USG Director of External Affairs Olivia Eshoo the fall schedule for the clothing closet will be from Oct. 13-16 and Nov. 3-6.

The closet was open full-time last year but there were not many students who got clothes from the closet.

Eshoo confirmed that the closet will stay in a pop-up format for the time being but if the student body indicated they needed it on a full-time basis that USG would be open to it becoming full-time again.

She also confirmed that the 11-credit system will stay for now “to ensure all students have access to a large selection since this was the first pop-up with all of our starting inventory.”

“We may expand the credit limit at later pop-ups once we feel all students had a chance to get their ‘first picks’ from the closet,” Eshoo said about expanding the credit limit in the future.

For more information about the pop-up dates and time availability, students can visit USG’s Instagram at @usguconn.