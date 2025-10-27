No. 3 recruit and Gatorade Player of the Year, Olivia Vukosa, has committed to the University of Connecticut 911 days after receiving an offer from Geno Auriemma.

The New York native has been a top target of the Huskies for years, choosing UConn over LSU, Ohio State, Texas and South Carolina.

“I have seen Coach Mackey and Deluca prepare girls for college and seen Coach Geno prepare those girls for the next level,” Vukosa told ESPN. “And many of these girls have followed the path of Christ the King and UConn, and now I want to follow that legacy.”

At 6-foot-4, Vukosa will add size to the Huskies’ 2026-27 rotation.

She is a major threat underneath and is known to step outside the paint and knock down jumpers.

She also noted that UConn’s location was optimal for her. Storrs, Conn. is close enough to her family in New York to travel and support her.

Vukosa attended Christ the King High School, where her nickname, The Big O, gained popularity. Legendary Huskies Sue Bird and Tina Charles also attended Christ the King High School.

This past season, Vukosa averaged 19.4 points, 17.9 rebounds and 5.5 blocks per game. She also helped lead her team to a Catholic High School Athletic Association Tier 1 New York City Tournament title.

In addition to her high school game play, she has plenty of experience playing overseas. In 2023, she participated in the U16 Women’s European Championship. The following year, she played in the 2024 Women’s World Cup. Most recently, she took part in the U20 EuroBasket B Division, where she averaged 15.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest.

In the classroom, Vukosa has maintained an all A average, which is up to par with the UConn women’s basketball program that averages well over a 3.0 GPA.

Her commitment to maintaining her grades adds another strong student athlete to a team that prides itself of their team’s performance on and off the court, further shaping the program’s future talent.