Landmark Properties has announced a partnership with Liberty Mutual Investments to develop a new housing village adjacent to the University of Connecticut’s main campus. The new development, named “The Mark at Mansfield,” is the first joint venture between the two groups.

“We’re excited about forging this relationship with LMI and look forward to working together on future initiatives,” said Walt Templin, the president of Landmark Properties, in a press statement. “Our shared commitment to providing housing options in university communities will help students excel in their academic careers while also reducing the pressure on the local housing market.”

The Mark will add more than 700 beds in a nine-story complex, according to Landmark, which will be built on a 1.5-acre property at the corner of North Eagleville Road and Ledoyt Road.

The site is currently the home to the vacant College Square commercial complex, formerly the home of Huskies Restaurant and Bar and Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza, among other tenants.

It’s the first of two new housing developments Landmark is planning on building for UConn students; the second, called “The Hub,” is envisioned across the street to replace Ted’s Plaza, currently anchored by a Sam’s convenience store, Subway and a package store.

Both developments will include ground-level retail space in addition to “a robust amenity offering, fully furnished residences with high-end finishes.” Landmark says that the complex will include a clubhouse and fitness center, sauna and hot tub facilities and lounge spaces for studying and computer use.

“This investment underscores our commitment to supporting UConn’s vibrant community by delivering modern, thoughtfully designed residences that meet the evolving needs of students,” said Juan Fernando Valdivieso, the managing director at Peninsula Investments, the property siting partner for the development.

Landmark Properties specializes in the management of multifamily and student residential communities. They’re the same group behind the recently completed Standard at Four Corners development and the downtown Oaks on the Square apartments.

As part of the new Mark housing project, a contribution of over $1.68 million will be made to the Mansfield Affordable Housing Trust Fund, according to the town Planning and Zoning Commission.

The partnership with Liberty Mutual aligns with their focus to “invest…in premiere student housing opportunities,” according to Landmark. LMI is also collaborating with Landmark for a student-focused housing complex at Penn State.

The rush to build apartments comes as UConn students face a housing shortage amid record enrollment at the university. The Town of Mansfield, in addition to other developers, are trying to bridge the gap by approving mixed-use housing like the Mark proposal.

“UConn saw a record-breaking 2024 freshman class and, as the university moves forward with plans to expand its enrollment further over the next decade, the demand for high-quality and pedestrian to campus living options will continue to increase,” said Jason Doornbos, the chief development officer of Landmark. “We’re excited to help meet this growing housing need with the development of The Mark.”

The two North Eagleville properties were originally set to be developed by Chicago-based Core Spaces, but the projects were sold to Landmark as a complement to its Standard at Four Corners project.

Construction on the Mark at Mansfield is expected to begin in late 2025.