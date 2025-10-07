Never Stop: Life, Leadership and What It Takes to Be Great Is Out Now

UConn Huskies’ men’s basketball head coach, Dan Hurley, released his personal memoir “Never Stop: Life, Leadership and What It Takes To Be Great” on Sept. 30.

Hurley co-wrote the book with Ian O’Connor, who has a proven track record. O’Connor has collaborated on several books with top sports figures, including Bill Belichick.

The book highlights Hurley’s collegiate playing and coaching career, going in-depth about battling anxiety and depression throughout his early years. A lot of that stemmed from being compared to his brother, Bobby, who is considered to be one of the greatest college basketball players of all time. Hurley also goes in detail about how to battle adversity.

His goal was to be as transparent as possible and address a topic rarely discussed—men’s mental health.

“I wanted something that could be impactful for people,” Hurley said on CBS Mornings. “For me, sharing those stories about… struggles making you strong [hopefully will positively impact people].”

Hurley played college basketball at Seton Hall. After graduation, he was hired to be an assistant coach at his high school and then Rutgers. Then, in 2001 he was hired to be the head coach at St Benedict’s Prep. It wasn’t until 2010, when Wagner hired him, that he received his first collegiate head coaching gig.

Two years later, Hurley got hired by Rhode Island where he boasted a 113-82 record and appeared in two NCAA tournaments.

After six years with the Rams, the University of Connecticut brought him aboard in March of 2018. In seven seasons in CT, he holds a 165-69 record.

In addition to that, Hurley has led the Huskies to an NCAA tournament appearance in each of the past five seasons and won two national championships.

To promote the book, Hurley made numerous appearances on talk shows and podcasts. He appeared on CBS Mornings, The Jim Rome Podcast, The Dan Patrick Show and more.

Hurley told Dan Patrick that he should work himself “close to death” based on how much money he is making.

On all the shows, he relayed a similar theme of his passion, how he welcomes burnout and uses it as fuel to keep improving.

On top of that, Hurley hosted a book event at the student union, located on UConn’s Storrs campus. The event was moderated by Molly Qerim, a former ESPN talk-show host.

The event was followed by a media scrum and a meet and greet where he greeted fans, signed books and took pictures.

Dan Hurley’s new book is available now at Barnes & Noble, independent bookstores and online retailers like Amazon and Simon & Schuster.