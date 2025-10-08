WHUS Podcasts Husky Nation News: S2 E4 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on September 26, 2025 and was produced and hosted by Katie Servas.

This week’s news coverage was produced by WHUS Radio’s Katie Servas, with an additional reports from The Daily Campus’s Kitan Arole and Kevin Guinan. This week’s news highlighted the UConn basketball alums Sue Bird, Tina Charles and Maya Moore.

Assistant News Director Ria Kowalski continued the conversation by discussing what’s going on in the Storrs/Mansfield area, discussing the ongoing conflict between Stamford residents and UConn Stamford students.

Carbone’s Court, our weekly sports segment hosted by Sports Director Vinnie Carbone, provided recaps on all of UConn’s fall athletic teams from this past week. Carbone also shared insights for upcoming games, which WHUS Radio broadcasters will be calling the game and concluded his segment with a weekly trivia question.

This week’s interview segment featured SUBOG’s Vice President of Membership Dalanee Hernandez. We discussed their recent Glizzy Fest event and dove into the growth of their committees over the past week.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.