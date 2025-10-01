Husky Nation News Husky Nation News: S2 E2 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on September 12, 2025 and was produced and hosted by Katie Servas.

This week’s news coverage was produced by WHUS Radio’s Katie Servas, with an additional report from The Daily Campus’s Gianni Salisbury. This week’s news highlighted the Graduate Employee & Post-Doc Union contract bargaining kickoff rally and information on the changes to UConn’s 2025-26 housing contract.

Assistant News Director Ria Kowalski continued the conversation by discussing what’s going on in the Storrs/Mansfield area, discussing the implementation of electric buses on the Storrs campus.

Carbone’s Court, our weekly sports segment hosted by Sports Director Vinnie Carbone, provided recaps on all of UConn’s fall athletic teams from this past week. Carbone also shared insights for upcoming games, which WHUS Radio broadcasters will be calling the game and concluded his segment with a weekly trivia question.

This week’s interview segment featured WHUS Radio’s Events Director Sire Brock. We discussed their position in their organization, diving into his process of organizing / running events and his goals for this academic year.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.