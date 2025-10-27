Four the Record Four the Record: Episode 2 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Welcome to Four the Record, a brand new podcast that dives deeper in today’s media digest.

This podcast is in collaboration with WHUS Radio, the Daily Campus and UCTV. Following a biweekly basis – representatives from each of these respective student media organizations will sit in a recording studio and discuss relevant news stories that they’re organization have reported on as well as state and global news.

The hosts for this podcast include WHUS’s News Director Katie Servas, the Daily Campus’s News Editor Jenna Outcalt, Associate News Editor Pierce Colfer and UCTV News Director Holden Duckworth.

The views and opinions expressed on this show are those of the hosts and guests and are not necessarily the views of the staff, management or license of WHUS Radio, the Daily Campus, UCTV or of the University of Connecticut.