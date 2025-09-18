The University of Connecticut has had a problem with parking tickets for some time now.

Whether that’s because of limited parking spots or expensive parking pass prices is up for debate, however, UConn has been cracking down on any vehicle owner who has allowed a significant amount of fines to pile up, according to University Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz.

The university has introduced car boots, using a new technology called “SmartBoot” to combat the parking ticket issue.

Students or faculty who have a total of $200 or more in parking tickets may be subject to having the device used on their car, Reitz said in an email to WHUS Radio.

The SmartBoots are seen as a last resort, with them only being used on repeat offenders, Reitz said.

UConn currently has 14 SmartBoot’s that can be used on the Storrs campus.

If an individual has a SmartBoot on their car, the driver must scan the QR code on the boot, which will bring them to a required $50 payment to release the boot. The QR code will also require the driver to reconcile their outstanding parking ticket fees.

UConn’s Andy Kelly, a member of the university’s facilities operations, told Yahoo News that towing, as opposed to SmartBoots, wasn’t helping solve the parking ticket problem.

“The problem remained…they still had a large number of unpaid citations,” Kelly said. “We’ve had a significant problem with folks just not buying permits and willing to challenge the system.”

With about 13,000 spots on campus and a hefty total of 25,304 undergraduate students at UConn Storrs, mathematically there is not enough parking. This total of more than 25,000 students does not factor in the professors, faculty and other employees on campus.

When it comes to parking pass prices, the cheapest option is a commuter pass for lots on the outskirts of campus, priced at $365.84 per year, according to UConn’s parking website.

Prices range from $365.94 to $1,000 for parking passes in the north and south parking garages.

During the 2024-25 academic year, more than 41,500 parking tickets were handed out by UConn, totaling more than $1 million in revenue, according to Yahoo News.

Since the SmartBoot’s started on July 31, thousands of dollars of revenue have been collected through them, according to Eyewitness News 3.

Only time will tell if the SmartBoots will be effective, but so far, the technological advancement of forcing drivers to pay the outstanding ticket balances before removing the boot, will aid UConn as they crack down on drivers trying to beat the university’s parking system.