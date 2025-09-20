WHUS Podcasts UConn walk-on Souleymane Diaby Removed from 2025-26 Roster Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:57 Share Share Link Embed

The UConn men’s basketball team’s lone walk-on for the 2024-25 season will not be a part of the roster for this season.

Souleymane Diaby, a 6 ‘5 junior guard, was added last season as the final piece for a team that captured twenty-four wins and earned a trip to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Prior to joining the Huskies, Diaby played for Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois where he averaged 5.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, according to the UConn men’s basketball roster.

The Springfield, Mass. native joined as a walk-on, but due to being classified as a partially qualified student-athlete per the NCAA, he did not receive any playing time during the season, according to an article by On3.

Connecticut’s roster for the 2025-26 season is already set, even as the program opted in the NCAA’s recent scholarship limit of 15 players for men’s basketball.

Headlining the new additions to the current roster are Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr., Dayton transfer Malachi Smith and five-star Indiana native Braylon Mullins.

Key returning players include two-time national champion Alex Karaban, leading scorer Solo Ball and former Big East sixth man of the year Tarris Reed Jr.

Before the regular season, UConn is slated to play its first public exhibition against Boston College on Monday, October 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.