Former UConn women’s basketball star Tina Charles signed with the Athletes Unlimited pro league on Sept. 16.

Charles is the first former WNBA MVP to sign with the league. Charles is an unrestricted free agent after spending last season playing for the Connecticut Sun.

On top of playing a full complement of games during the WNBA season, Charles has played overseas in the offseason for the last decade. Joining the Athletes Unlimited pro league will give her the opportunity to play offseason basketball in the United States.

“I heard great things from players that were active in AU,” Charles said in a phone interview with ESPN. “More importantly, the camaraderie and friendships and opportunity to make an impact playing in AU serves where I’m at in my career.”

This past season, Charles averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. In her career, she has won three gold medals and is the WNBA’s all-time leader in rebounds and field goals.

The AU pro league started back in January of 2022. Their season spans the month of February.

This upcoming season will be played at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. and take place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 28 in 2026.

The rules of the league are created by the players. Each week, there is a redraft of teams and players can earn induvial points based on performance.

There is a $500,000 prize bonus at stake. Athletes who perform well receive bonus money and 50 percent of the prize will go to a nonprofit charity of their choice.

“Being able to just raise awareness, placement for AEDs and keep that conversation going is big,” Charles said.

This past month, the 36-year-old received the Dawn Staley Leadership Award after helping build and fund a school in Africa as well as funding three four-year college scholarships for girls in Africa.

Charles will have the opportunity to play former Huskies, Kaitlyn Chen, Kia Nurse and Kiah Stoke who are also a part of the league.

Alysha Clark, Isabelle Harrison, Lexie Brown, NaLyssa Smith, Ariel Atkins and Odyssey Sims are among the other WNBA stars who have signed with the league.

Charles will look to use this opportunity to stay sharp while seeking a WNBA contract.