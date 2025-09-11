The 2025-2026 college basketball season may be 53 days away, but the 2026-2027 recruiting process is ongoing for head coach Dan Hurley and the UConn men’s basketball team. So far, the Huskies have scheduled multiple visits. The goal is to focus on players that Hurley believes can make an immediate impact in the fall of 2026.

Dylan Mingo, point guard, Long Island Lutheran High School

Mingo visited UConn on Friday, Sept. 5. He is a top 10 prospect and is widely considered to be a top point guard recruit. He is 6 foot 5 inches tall. Over the last few years, he spent time with USA Basketball attending camps, including the 2024 Men’s U17 National Team training camp . According to 247Sports, UConn is the favorite to land him right now, with Miami (FL) and Washington trailing behind.

Cole Cloer, small forward, IMG Academy

Storrs is the third of seven scheduled visits for Cloer so far. Cloer is scheduled to start his stay tomorrow, Sept. 12. His composite prospect ranking is 26 in the nation and fifth in Florida. At 6 foot 7 inches, Cloer has been recruited by a multitude of top schools around the country. UConn is listed as his fifth option; however, the margins are slim, according to 247Sports.

Qayden Samuels, small forward, Bishop McNamara

Samuels is another five-star recruit that is interested in becoming a Husky. Standing at 6 foot 6 inches and being ranked in the top 10, he has received offers from 21 schools. Samuels will touch down in Connecticut sometime late next week. 247Sports has not yet released a school ranking.

Junior County, shooting guard, Wasatch Academy

Ranked compositely at 36, Junior County is scheduled to have a busy next few weeks. He has three visits scheduled before a visiting break. County stands at 6 foot 4 inches and is rated a four-star recruit. He will be in the Constitution State starting Sept. 26. 247Sports lists UConn as the front runner to land him.

Bryson Howard, small forward, Heritage High School

The Texas native is the third five-star recruit the Huskies are set to host. Howard is 6 foot 5 inches tall and has a composite national ranking of 16. He also is ranked the number one men’s basketball recruit in Texas. He has received offers from 24 schools and will visit UConn on Oct. 17. 247Sports lists UConn as his second choice.

The Huskies continue to actively pursue top basketball players and set themselves up for sustained success. Over the coming months, commitments are expected to be finalized and next season’s roster will begin to take shape.

All rankings, heights and visit dates were retrieved from 247Sports, ESPN or On3.