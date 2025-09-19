WHUS Podcasts News Brief - Governor Lamont to Protect COVID-19 Vaccines Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:01 Share Share Link Embed

Audio Transcription:

Now we’re going to transition over to some more positive based news, what’s happening in the state of Connecticut.

On Wednesday Governor Ned Lamont announced a series of executive actions to ensure that COVID-19 vaccinations would be available for Connecticut residents.

Residents who are interested in being vaccinated can be as state-regulated health insurance policies remain the same, as stated in a press release on CT.gov.

Adults of any age can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies and at medical practices. Children between 6 months and 18 years can receive vaccinations through pediatric providers who participate in the Connecticut vaccination program, according to the press release.

Lamont released a bulletin confirming that COVID-19 immunization coverage is mandatory under the Connecticut Insurance Law.

These actions ensure that insurance coverage for these vaccines are based on the guidance from the Connecticut Department of Health and there are no changes for state-regulated plans. For employers who offer self-funded plans, individuals should confirm their immunization benefits, as recommended in the press release.