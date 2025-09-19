Husky Nation News Husky Nation News: S2 E1 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on September 5, 2025 and was produced and hosted by Katie Servas.

This week’s news coverage was produced by The Daily Campus’s Pierce Colfer and Patrick Boots. This week’s news highlighted the increased rates of Metro-North train tickets and information on the construction happening on the UConn Storrs campus.

Assistant News Director Ria Kowalski continued the conversation by discussing what’s going on in the Storrs/Mansfield area.

Carbone’s Court, our weekly sports segment hosted by Sports Director Vinnie Carbone, provided recaps on all of UConn’s fall athletic teams from this past week. Carbone also shared insights for upcoming games, which WHUS Radio broadcasters will be calling the game and concluded his segment with a weekly trivia question.

This week’s interview segment featured Undergraduate Student Government (USG) President Andy Zhang and Comptroller Billy Lipinski. We discussed their start in USG, goals for themselves and their departments this year and how to get involved in the organization.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.