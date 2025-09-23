Husky Nation News Husky Nation News: S2 E3 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on September 19, 2025 and was produced and hosted by Katie Servas.

This week’s news coverage was produced by WHUS Radio’s Katie Servas and an original report from news committee member Jack Ross. This week’s news highlighted UConn Health’s interest in purchasing the Waterbury and Bristol and a UConn-Yale led quantum technology proposal is one of the 15 finalists for a multi-million dollar grant.

Assistant News Director Ria Kowalski continued the conversation by discussing what’s going on in the Storrs/Mansfield area, discussing the implementation of electric buses on the Storrs campus.

Carbone’s Court, our weekly sports segment hosted by Sports Director Vinnie Carbone, provided recaps on all of UConn’s fall athletic teams from this past week. Carbone also shared insights for upcoming games, which WHUS Radio broadcasters will be calling the game and concluded his segment with a weekly trivia question.

This week’s interview segment featured Undergraduate Student Government (USG) President Andy Zhang and Comptroller Billy Lipinski. We discussed how change happens through a university setting and what past initiatives have been successful through USG.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.