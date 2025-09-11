D'Archive
Episode 57: WHUS @ 100
This episode features a conversation with Jonathan Kopeliovich (’24) who has been working on building the digital community archives to commemorate WHUS RADIO: 100 years and counting. We discuss the challenges and celebrations of working with former DJ’s, interviews he has conducted to highlight the memories held by past and present station members, and the technical aspects of researching and building a public facing digital archives. Many members of the community have helped in bringing this information together and Jonathan could not have included everyone in his “thank you’s”, but each of you know where you have helped.

Featured Collections at UConn Archives

Connecticut Daily Campus

University of Connecticut, Women’s Center Records

WHUS Records (UConn)

