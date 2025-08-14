Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 500: How to Lower Triglycerides, Lots of Ways to Lower Stress Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, I talked specifically about how to lower triglycerides, since I have a number of patients who struggle with that. It’s the boring stuff: eating fiber, high quality fatty acids, reducing carbs, and getting regular cardio exercise. There’s not a lot of supplements that work better than lifestyle stuff for this, and the drugs have side effects. So eat healthy and get healthy and they’ll go down!

I also talked about specific ways to lower stress. Everything from self care, taking yoga, and, you guessed it, eating a healthy diet! By the way, eating a healthy diet is actually more important than whatever you actually wind up weighing.