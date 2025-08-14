Public Talking Radio Naturopath Episode 497: Ube vs. Taro, Carbs and Protein for Menopausal Athletes, CLA Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, I talked about the heatlh benefits of ube, the purple yam, and how it’s NOT taro. They’re similar, but ube is ALWAYS purple and taro is not. We’ll discuss taro next week! Then we talked about the benefits of carbohydrates and protein for peri- and post-menopausal athletes, taking from Selene Yeager and Stacy Sims, two terrific researchers. We started with supplements for fat loss. Hint: it’s the LEAST important thing to do. This week, we discussed conjugated linoleic acid, CLA.

menopausemenopausal athletemenopausal nutritionubetaroweight trainingresistance traininganthocyaninsresistant starchcarbohydratesprotein