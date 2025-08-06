Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 496: Lumbar Spinal Cortisone Injection, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Menopausal Athlete Nutrition Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, I talked about my experience with having a lumbar spinal cortisone shot at UConn. Spoiler alert: it was a great experience! Just waiting for it to take full effect, but I already have a lot less overall nerve pain. It’s exciting! Maybe I’ll be back on the bike next weekend! I talked about the health benefits of acetyl-l-carnitine, an amino acid that can help with nerve pain and function. I’m taking it for my nerve pain, and I’ll see if it helps! I started to discuss peri- and postmenopausal women and nutrition. Low energy availability and relative energy deficit are totally a thing, and women tend to arrive their because they undereat due to a fear of gaining weight! We get some expert opinions on why older women, especially athletes, should eat more.