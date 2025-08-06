Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 493: Why Your Pollen Allergies Are Worse; Getting Adequate Protein for Vegans Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week we talked about WHY we’re all seeing those massive clouds of yellow blowing off trees. There is more pollen! Blame climate change, warmer temperatures, longer warm season, more light. Did you know that the wind blowing pollen is much less efficient for pollinating trees and plants then animal pollinators? Pollen in the air is much less likely to land on the specific plant for which it’s intended. However, a bee or dragonfly or butterfly will hop from flower to flower, carrying pollen to other flowers within a species. SAVE THE POLLINATORS! We also talked about how people on a vegan diet may not be getting enough protein, and how they can improve that.