Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 450 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 450 August 6th, 2025. Ron’s Rant: Drivers struck and killed 7,148 people in the United States last year, enough to fill 31 Boeing 737s, according to a new report from GHSA. One in four are hit and run’s. Wake up people And I warned you: The Tariffs are on. On a positive side: San Diego lowering speed limits on high volume streets because of Bicycle and Pedestrian issues. Yay! Check it out, the collar is off my neck! Now, the tour de femme is over. But what an action packed entertaining race! Viva la France. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Is There An Ideal Cadence For Cycling? Ron talks cadence. Content: Ron talks about the latest statistics motorized vehicles vs vulnerable users. And also focusses on what San Diego is doing right. Tour de Femme The French are back in the limelight. Can you say stages 6,7,8,&9? Maeva (Mave) Squibans Wow, impressive. And how about Pauline Ferrand-Prévot! The UCI and gear restrictions, safety in the peloton, and handlebar width. What does Eddy Merckx think of Tadej Pogacar? Events and Finishing Points.