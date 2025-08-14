Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 449 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 449 July 30th 2025. Ron’s Rant: Another bump in the road episode 3. Slow down ebikes in the city but not cars? What about the big motorized vehicles. Reducing speeds saves lives. Let’s not discriminate against bicycles. On a positive side: Quiet Corner Bicycle Tour last weekend! Shout out to Dave Waldburger and the Thread City Cyclers of Northeastern CT. Greg Lemond! Quiet Corner Bicycle Tour last weekend! Shout out to Dave Waldburger and the Thread City Cyclers of Northeastern CT. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Why does it feel like I am riding on a bumpy road? Proper tire seating. Content: From Bike Commuter to Cycling Legend, Greg wins national award. Distracted driving. What Will It Take to Automatically Brick Drivers’ Cell Phones Behind the Wheel? The Tour Tour de France 2025 finale: Pogacar wins again as Van Aert lands stage 21 in Paris – as it happened. Cyclocross season is coming! Events and Finishing Points.