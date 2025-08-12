Best Video Music Fest Highlights Some of the East Coast’s Finest

On Saturday, Aug. 9, I was able to attend Best Video Music Fest at Space Ballroom in Hamden. Hosted by Best Video Film and Cultural Center, the lineup featured several East Coast bands/artists in addition to local vendors selling everything from vinyl to pickles.

As a Hamden local and Best Video membership holder, I knew I had to go and see the amazing lineup, including, but not limited to, post-hardcore legend Jeff Mueller and the Brooklyn based indie rock band Trophy Wife.

When I arrived around 2:30pm, I saw the stage was set up with stacks of old box TVs hooked up to what looked like VHS cameras recording the performances. The resulting product made me think of an old MTV 120 minutes live show.

*A bit of technical camera stuff for anyone who cares about that*: There’s a weird effect in some of these pictures where they have horizontal lines, I’m assuming due to the projector in the background. I believe this is specifically an issue with mirrorless cameras (which I have) and I think it’s remedied by lowering the shutter speed. I didn’t want to do that and end up with blurry pictures, so I let it be and honestly I think the weird lines add to the whole vintage film experience.

The first set I caught was singer/songwriter Nehway.

Next up was Hamden’s own Death Valley Sun Troopers.

Next was the band Dead Doe, who I saw back in January when they were called Pilm.

Next was Bruiser and Bicycle.

Next up was Wally, another local Hamden band.

Jeff Mueller, vocalist for June of 44 and a fixture of the 90s Louisville post-hardcore scene, was up next. He played a tribute for the late Steve Albini as well as a cover of Earth, Sun, Moon by Love and Rockets.

Next was Pulsr, one of my favorite CT bands on the scene right now.

Next was Rick Maguire of the band Pile, who played some songs from Pile’s new record “Sunshine and Balance Beams,” which comes out this Friday.

Last was Trophy Wife, who just ended their July/August tour run.