Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 494: Get Your Leucine and Lysine; Do You Really Need Estrogen In Menopause? Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, we talked about two essential amino acids that are harder to obtain in a vegan diet, but not impossible: leucine and lysine. They can be found in beans, nuts, seeds, and pseudograins like quinoa and amaranth. They’re both important for building muscle and collagen. Lysine is also important for immune function. We also got started on whether it’s really necessary to take estrogen as part of a natural hormone replacement protocol. Hint: maybe not! We continue to make estrogen into our menopausal years, even if you can’t see it in blood work. It’s in the organs!