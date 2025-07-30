Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 448 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed





Bicycle Talk. Episode 448 July 23rd 2025. Ron’s Rant: Another bump in the road. Episode 2 after the pain. Well, pain is still here but management is improving or I’m getting better at this. On a positive side: Watching the tour? Are these guys fast or what? Fastest tour ever! Quiet Corner Bicycle Tour this weekend! Ron Explains more on the neck chronicles. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: More about the 165’s Content: Wheel brand Swiss Side sends open letter to UCI on new rim-height rule . PeopleForBikes Kills Dozens Of Harmful Bike Bills in a Critical Year for Bike Legislation . More Tour de France Updates. Events and Finishing Points.

