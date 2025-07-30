Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 448
Bicycle Talk. Episode 448 July 23rd 2025.     Ron’s Rant:    Another bump in the road. Episode 2 after the pain. Well, pain is still here but management is improving or I’m  getting better at this.   On a positive side:  Watching the tour?  Are these guys fast or what?   Fastest tour ever!  Quiet Corner Bicycle Tour this weekend!  Ron Explains more on the neck chronicles. Mechanical minute and cycling tips:  More about the 165’s   Content:  Wheel brand Swiss Side sends open letter to UCI on new rim-height rule .  PeopleForBikes Kills Dozens Of Harmful Bike Bills in a Critical Year for Bike Legislation .  More Tour de France Updates.  Events and Finishing Points. 

