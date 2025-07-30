Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 447 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 447 July 15th 2025. Ron’s Rant: Where have you been Ron? Ron spends this week filling you in on his epic journey through another bump in the road..

On a positive side: It will be a long journey but it appears the problem I was having with my total body muscular response has been properly treated. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Got to love those socks. The UCI is at it again. Content: Ron spends a good portion of this show talking about a severe cervical stenosis issue which has been plaguing him for almost 2 years.. Also, It’s the 2025 TDF and due to surgical recovery time Ron has been watching a lot of bike racing.. Rest day today with the mountains starting this week and into the weekend. What? Toronto has more people in bike lanes than in cars? Big tip of the cycling cap to our Canadian friends! Events and Finishing Points.