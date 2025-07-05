Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 446 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 446 June 25th 2025. Ron’s Rant: Regulating e-bike speeds in NYC but not car speeds? More driving tends to make communities less prosperous. Feeling safe yet? MASA (make America safe again) Three CPSC commissioners sue Trump over termination On a positive side: CPSC Member reinstated after judge rules firing unlawful. TACO? Ron talks about his upcoming Posterior C2-T2 Decompression / Fusion Surgery. Yikes! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: The 80/20. What is the 80/20 rule in cycling? Polarized training is a method that uses an 80/20 ratio for workout intensity. Content: The relationship of mobility and economic productivity. Riding in the heat. Be smart when working out. Generally, when the heat index is over 90°F, you should use extreme caution when heading outdoors for activity or intense exercise. Criterium du Dauphine and the Tour de Suisse. Events and Finishing Points.





