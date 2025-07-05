Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 445
Loading
/

Bicycle Talk. Episode 445 June 11th 2025.     Ron’s Rant:   Cars Make Us More Lonely

Does car dependence make people unsatisfied with life?  The specter of road violence keeps people from interacting. And you can blame cars for that.  On a positive side:  China made helmets and bike trailers free of tariffs for now. Thanks TACO. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: How to effectively clean your bike. Legal Rights and Responsibilities of Cyclists and Drivers.  Content: A recent study from an Arizona State University researcher found that while having a car can boost life satisfaction, being dependent on one can start to hinder overall happiness. Bicycle Racing, Criterium du Dauphine.  Events and Finishing Points. 

About The Author

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.