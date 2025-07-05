Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 445 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 445 June 11th 2025. Ron’s Rant: Cars Make Us More Lonely

Does car dependence make people unsatisfied with life? The specter of road violence keeps people from interacting. And you can blame cars for that. On a positive side: China made helmets and bike trailers free of tariffs for now. Thanks TACO. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: How to effectively clean your bike. Legal Rights and Responsibilities of Cyclists and Drivers. Content: A recent study from an Arizona State University researcher found that while having a car can boost life satisfaction, being dependent on one can start to hinder overall happiness. Bicycle Racing, Criterium du Dauphine. Events and Finishing Points.