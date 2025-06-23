What Does the Future of Revenue Sharing Hold in Store for UConn?

/
In this podcast, I interview NIL professor and attorney Richard Kent to discuss the recent passing of the House Settlement, allowing for schools to directly pay student-athletes with their athletic revenue as of July 1, 2025. We also go into the details of how the University of Connecticut may distribute its revenue share cap across its sports programs and how that may compare to some other large schools nationwide.
