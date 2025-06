Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 492: Help for Spondylolisthesis, Weight Training Improves Cognitive Function Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week we talked about how THE OTHER SHOE DROPPED for me. I am having a femoral neuralgia/spondylolisthesis flare! If you have nerve pain in your back and leg, like sciatica or femoral neuralgia, you’ll want to hear what I’m doing. Supplements, pharmaceuticals, cannabis, chiropractic, acupuncture, even a visit to the spinal surgeon! Plus how weight training can delay or halt cognitive decline, even Alzheimer’s.