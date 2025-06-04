Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 444 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed





Bicycle Talk. Episode 444 June 4th 2025. Ron’s Rant: The loss of an old friend. Ron dedicates this week’s show to Hampton resident and longtime friend and cyclist, Glen Newcombe. On a positive side: The Giro has finished and oh what a spectacular finish it was. A tip of the Cycling cap to Jumbo Visma Cycling team. Brilliant. Del Toro and Carapaz give away the Pink. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Listening to your body. Ron explains the importance of listening to your body and adjusting your cycling to respond avoiding injury. Content: Ron reflects upon his Friend Glen Newcombe. Local cycling advocate and nice guy who was hit by a motor vehicle near his home in Hampton Connecticut on Friday. Reminding us all to be safe and alert while riding that bicycle. And, Ron reflects on this year’s epic Giro d Italia. Some of the best bicycle racing seen in years. Events and Finishing Points.