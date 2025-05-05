With 20 years of experience and four national championships, it has been a long and very successful tenure for Tom Moore as UConn’s assistant coach.

That said, all good things must come to an end as the UConn men’s basketball program formally announced that it would be searching for a new person to fill the role for assistant coach position, as reported by the New Haven Register.

Moore, 59, will now focus his attention on fulfilling general manager responsibilities for the team.

Enter Mike Nardi, a native of Linden, N.J.

Prior to his arrival, Nardi served as the interim head coach for the Villanova Wildcats in April 2025 during their three-game stretch in the College Basketball Crown Tournament.

Nardi previously served as the assistant head coach from 2018-2025 to former Villanova coaches Kyle Neptune and Jay Wright, the latter of whom he helped to win a national championship.

Nardi’s departure from the program coincides with the new hiring of Kevin Willard for the Wildcats following the dismissal of Kyle Neptune this past March.

“UConn has always been one of the most prestigious basketball programs in the country, if not the best… It’s a great opportunity for myself and my family,” Mike Nardi said to Hartford Courant’s Joe Arruda about the transition. “I played at Villanova, I love what we did there. I’ll always be a part of that, but that was the last chapter.”

Nardi will be working under Dan Hurley, UConn’s head coach, alongside Kimani Young and Luke Murray, both of whom played major roles in the program’s two consecutive championships in 2023 and 2024, considered to be among the most dominant two-year stretches in NCAA history.