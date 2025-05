SXSW 2025: An Interview with Bill Adair and Nina Jankowicz

This is an interview conducted by WHUS News Director Katie Servas with South By Southwest Panelists Bill Adair and Nina Jankowicz.

This interview discusses topics such as disinformation, the importance of fact checking, political lying and how it impacts college students’ standpoints and political based opinions and both Bill and Nina’s experiences with disinformation.

This interview was conducted on March 10, 2025 at the South By Southwest conference in Austin, Texas.