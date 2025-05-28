Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 491: Single Food Studies, Higher Carbs for Health in Menopause Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, I talked about how you see this studies about how eating 2 cups of mango or 1 cup of blueberries or 1/2 cup pistachios EVERY DAY can affect this, that, or the other health parameter. I calmed the fire by letting you know that if the study says this, it might be a good idea to incorporate this food into your diet, but you don’t have to worry about eating specific portions every day! But it’s nice to know that certain foods have been studied to have specific health benefits.

Then I went into how it’s not really healthy for peri- and post-menopausal women to eat a low carbohydrate and/or ketogenic diet. It can result in short term weight gain, but lowering carbs too much leads to increased stress, increased cortisol, increased weight gain, and increased symptoms! This doesn’t mean eat donuts and candy bars. It DOES mean eat healthy carbs, like root vegetables, quinoa, whole grains, and fruits and vegetables. We also touch on some info about hormone replacement. Hint: estrogen is not ideal!