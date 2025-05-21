Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 490 Chia Pudding, Healthy Creamer, Mediterranean Diet & Bone Density Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, I was back on with Ron after a while so got to catch up with him on the air. He is VERY proud of his son who just got married in Chicago to a lovely woman! We talked about the joy of the wedding. Then he updated us on his cervical spinal stenosis diagnosis, and the likelihood that he will have surgery. He’ll find out just what that entails before the next show! Then some fun topics, like a great recipe for chia pudding, and how to make your morning coffee creamer healthier. We finished with the reduced calorie Mediterranean diet, a largely plant based diet (not vegetarian) that promotes both fat loss and healthy bone density!