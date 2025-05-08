Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 489: Sucralose and Appetite, Alzheimer’s & Sleep, Galveston Menopause Diet Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week I discussed how sucralose, the artificial sweetener, has been studied to INCREASE hunger even though it is basically non-caloric. It fools the brain into thinking it’s going to get calories so sets up hormones to receive food. Better to use other alternative sweeteners, or small amounts of sugar! We then discussed how poor sleep can increase risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s, and made suggestions on how to fix this. We finished with the Galveston diet, a lower carbohydrate diet that incorporates intermittent fasting for women in peri- and post-menopause.