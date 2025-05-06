Remi Wolf performed at her sold-out show at New Haven’s College Street Music Hall on Friday, April 24th, as a part of her Big Ideas Tour. Musical duo and band, Dana and Alden, opened for Wolf, serenading the crowd with their indie jazz sleaze.

An energetic dynamic, Wolf and her band glided across the stage, never once staying in a space for too long, dancing to the beat of their own sound. Big Ideas, Wolf’s second studio album, was written during a period of Wolf’s life that had “really high highs, and really low lows,” says the artist.

“I was in the middle of my twenties, and I’m sure some of you are there right now. It’s a fucking breezy period of life, y’all. That’s just no joke. I gathered a lot of stories and essentially used my album as a journal to dump it all into one place. And, so it’s four years of my life just documented into this record.”

She performed popular singles such as Photo ID and Soup, as well the ballad, Rufufus, from her EP, You’re A Dog!