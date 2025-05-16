Synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay performed at New Haven’s College Street Hall on Wednesday, April 30th, as a part of their Imaginal Mystery Tour. Alternative hip-hop/rock artist Sam Austins opened.

The group released their sophomore album, Imaginal Disk, in August of 2024, which has received critical acclaim and been described as “musically and conceptually dense, warping the fundamentally optimistic sound of pop to suit a more cynical and paranoid reality.”

Seemingly, the show was performed theatrically; frontwoman Mica Tenenbaum had multiple costume changes, props, and permanent set pieces, including a window, an antique chair, and a winged mirror that she amusingly interacted with.