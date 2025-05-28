Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 443 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 443 May 28th 2025. Ron’s Rant: Ride of Silence, very disappointing this year. The bike helmet debate rages on as study finds drivers view cyclists wearing safety gear as ‘less human’. On a positive side: It’s May, It’s Bike Month It’s also memorial day weekend so thank you to all that have served or have family that has served. Last week of the Giro coming up. Del Toro still in the pink. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: What should I look for when buying a bike helmet? Content: Health benefits of Cycling: Are you or or anti helmet? The bike helmet debate rages on as study finds drivers view cyclists wearing safety gear as ‘less human’. Really, Ron discusses the ridiculousness of this behavior. And it’s week 3 in this year’s Giro d”Italia, Can Del Toro go the distance? An amazing mountain packed week is coming up! Events and Finishing Points.