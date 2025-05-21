Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 442
Bicycle Talk. Episode 442 May 21st 2025.     Ron’s Rant:   The Ride of Silence.  The US Department of Transportation is threatening to withhold funds. And the Child in the White House calls out Pete Buttigieg for riding a bicycle.  On a positive side:  May is still Bike Month!  It’s the  2025 Giro d Italia.  Mechanical minute and cycling tips:   Why I keep getting flats.  Ron talks flat tires and why.  Content:   The international Ride of Silence. What’s it all about?  Trump’s Tariff War Creates Existential Challenges — And One Upside — For the Bike Industry.   Where does my bike come from?  Ron explains where various parts of your bike and your accessories come from. It’s a global marketplace.  And, the 2025 Giro end of week one.  Wout van Aert Van Aert says ‘lactate was everywhere’ amid last-corner scare before ‘victory of redemption’ at Giro d’Italia.  Events and Finishing Points. 

