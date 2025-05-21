Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 442 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 442 May 21st 2025. Ron’s Rant: The Ride of Silence. The US Department of Transportation is threatening to withhold funds. And the Child in the White House calls out Pete Buttigieg for riding a bicycle. On a positive side: May is still Bike Month! It’s the 2025 Giro d Italia. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Why I keep getting flats. Ron talks flat tires and why. Content: The international Ride of Silence. What’s it all about? Trump’s Tariff War Creates Existential Challenges — And One Upside — For the Bike Industry. Where does my bike come from? Ron explains where various parts of your bike and your accessories come from. It’s a global marketplace. And, the 2025 Giro end of week one. Wout van Aert Van Aert says ‘lactate was everywhere’ amid last-corner scare before ‘victory of redemption’ at Giro d’Italia. Events and Finishing Points.

