Bicycle Talk. Episode 441 May 14th 2025.     Ron’s Rant: Hartford may remove bike lanes?  Really?  So you can park more Cars?  Did i say this already, Really?   Hartford may hit the brakes on bike lanes. Cyclists are in uproar.  The NYPD keeps ignoring a law that allows cyclists to pass through a red light on the “Walk” sign. Now, someone is making a federal case about it.   On a positive side:  It’s still May and it’s still Bike Month!  It’s the Giro d Italia!  Happy belated Mother’s Day.  Mechanical minute and cycling tips:  Watch out for animals you don’t expect!   Content:  Ron Talks about the City of Hartford Connecticut’s  ridicules plan to remove bike lanes in front of complaining business’s.  And Ron Talks about the NYPD goes wild. Ron also shares a story about a Mom who raised her children without the use of a car and how it influenced them. Dave Zabriskie and his new company.  And for you Sepp Kuss fans:  Where’s Sepp? And finally the Giro d Italia update after day 3.   Events and Finishing Points. 