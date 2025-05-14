Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 441 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 441 May 14th 2025. Ron’s Rant: Hartford may remove bike lanes? Really? So you can park more Cars? Did i say this already, Really? Hartford may hit the brakes on bike lanes. Cyclists are in uproar. The NYPD keeps ignoring a law that allows cyclists to pass through a red light on the “Walk” sign. Now, someone is making a federal case about it. On a positive side: It’s still May and it’s still Bike Month! It’s the Giro d Italia! Happy belated Mother’s Day. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Watch out for animals you don’t expect! Content: Ron Talks about the City of Hartford Connecticut’s ridicules plan to remove bike lanes in front of complaining business’s. And Ron Talks about the NYPD goes wild. Ron also shares a story about a Mom who raised her children without the use of a car and how it influenced them. Dave Zabriskie and his new company. And for you Sepp Kuss fans: Where’s Sepp? And finally the Giro d Italia update after day 3. Events and Finishing Points.

