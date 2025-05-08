Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 440 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 440 May 7th 2025. Ron’s Rant: The Tariffs! PeopleForBikes preparing letter to Trump asking for tariff relief. Leave our bicycles alone!! On a positive side: Energy fair this past weekend. Working with Bike Mansfield preparing the bicycles for the upcoming 4th grade bicycle program. And of course, the 2025 Giro d Italia! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Ahh for a dry weekend. Reading your weather app and following the weather radar can sometimes be a saving grace.

Content: Launching the Mansfield Bicycle Education Program for 4th Graders: Why Are Many States Trying to Ban Cities From Slowing Down Drivers? And Ron talks Giro d Italia. Annual tour of Italy that lasts for 21 Days. Who’s the one to watch this, what stages will be big, And who will be back to defend the title. And let’s talk about NationalBike Month! Events and Finishing Points.