UConn Law and Graduate Programs Ranked Among Best in the Nation

UConn Law and Graduate Programs Ranked Among Best in the Nation

University of Connecticut School of Law and UConn graduate schools were given prestigious honors in the latest U.S. News and World Reports rankings, rating highly in multiple categories.

UConn’s School of Law ranking increased five spots compared to last year’s, rising up to number 50. Two years ago, the School of Law was ranked 55.

According to UConn Today, 96% of the UConn Class of 2023 were employed immediately following graduation or enrolled in graduate studies, 93% for the Class of 2024. 85% of UConn law students who took the bar exam passed this past academic year, 17 points above the state average.

“At UConn Law, our dedication to excellence is unwavering and we work diligently to ensure the success of our students and institution,” the Dean of Students at UConn School of Law Eboni S. Nelson said to UConn Today.

Many UConn graduate programs were given high regard as well.

The School of Business’ Flex MBA Programs were ranked number 33 in the nation, which is up a substantial 37 points compared to two years ago.

UConn’s College of Engineering Graduate programs also saw a rise in rating, moving up to number 59. This was the first time the College of Engineering had cracked the top 60 across the nation in school history.

UConn’s already highly regarded School of Education saw a high rating of number 28 among public schools and number 37 among both public and private schools. While other graduate programs are on the rise, UConn’s School of Education has shown a consistency of being one of the top programs in the nation.

“For more than a decade, the Neag School has been recognized as one of the preeminent schools of education in the nation,” the Dean of Students at the Neag School of Education. Jason G. Irizarry said to UConn Today.

Two UConn College of Liberal Arts and Science Graduate programs were given high rankings, both relating to the Department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences.

The Audiology program moved up 5 spots to number 14 in the country. The Speech Language Pathology went up 7 spots to number 32.

The last Graduate school to be mentioned is UConn’s School of Public Policy, with its Public Affairs program being rated number 36 in the country. This is three places higher than last year’s rating.

UConn is one of more than 800 U.S. institutions surveyed by U.S. News and World Report.

With several graduate programs staying high or increasing in rankings, UConn’s prestige continues to grow larger every year.