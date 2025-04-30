Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 488: Electrolytes, Fluroide in Water, ADHD and Sugar, Allergies Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, I talked a little about how important it is to drink water, especially with electrolytes if you’re feeling even a LITTLE off. Of course, if that doesn’t work, and you can’t figure out what’s going on, it’s time to access medical professionals! But electrolytes should be as natural as possible, and no artificial sweeteners like sucralose or acesulfame-K. We also talked about how secretary RFK Jr. is advising to remove fluoride from water supplies, and the state of Utah has done it. Pros and cons! Then we talked about sugar, nutrition and its effects on ADHD.