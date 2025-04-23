Radio Naturopath Radio Naturopath Episode 487: ADHD and Food Dyes Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

This week, we talked about ADHD and food dyes, since RFK Jr. has been pressing for getting them generally banned. There are bills on the floor of a number of states, including West Virginia, Oklahoma, and New York. Interestingly, the studies aren’t definitive about whether food dyes aggravate ADHD or worsen behavior, but that may be because of biochemical individuality or the ethics of study design. What do I think? They’re not good for you! Eating whole, unprocessed, chemical free foods is common sense!