Radio Naturopath Episode 486: Rest That Cold, Don’t Stress About Menopause Weight!

This week, we reviewed healing from a cold, and then went on to more information about how menopausal weight gain happens. It’s possible to mitigate it but it’s not the most important thing. The most important thing is that YOU FEEL GOOD, get your rest, do things that make you happy, and not worry so much about the numbers on the scale! The best diet is going to be one that suits you, that includes a lot of whole foods like veggies and fruits, nuts and seeds, legumes, whole grains, and clean animal protein; adjust these to your tolerances and preferences. We’ll get to some more specific information in the coming weeks!