Metro-North speeds up New Haven to NYC commute; New Canaan “Quiet Zone” plan back on

The Metro-North Railroad recently instated a quicker travel time between major train stations in Connecticut and New York City on the New Haven Line. The new runs, dubbed “Super Express,” can save commuters up to 10 minutes each way.

“Improvements to Metro-North’s signaling infrastructure allowed the railroad to increase train speeds and optimize schedules along the New Haven line, resulting in improved run times for some trains,” according to the MTA’s announcement.

The new schedule went into effect on March 30, with timing adjustments that allow for certain weekday New Haven-Grand Central trips in a record 90 minutes – three in the morning (dpt. 5:06, 5:32 and 7:52) and three in the evening (dpt. 4:16, 4:49 and 6:26).

The “Super Express” trains will stop exclusively at New Haven Union Station, Bridgeport, Stamford and Grand Central Terminal and cost the peak fare.

Leaders from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Connecticut Department of Transportation convened a press conference within Grand Central on Tuesday to commemorate the service improvements and to meet passengers.

“We know that the residents of Connecticut, the Nutmeggers, who rely on it to get into the city every single day have come to trust the on time performance,” CT DOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said at the event. “It’s critical for us in Connecticut and our economy to know that people can rely on a fast, safe, reliable and predictable commute.”

Specialized train service simulations and the installation of new signaling equipment along the line allowed the MTA to increase the speeds, exceeding Amtrak’s high-speed Acela service times from New Haven to New York City by three minutes and with a cheaper fare, MTA leaders said.

The Harlem and Hudson Lines, also operated by Metro-North, received similar schedule and infrastructure improvements as well.

On the New Haven Line’s five-stop electric New Canaan Branch, a proposal to institute a “quiet zone” is being reconsidered.

Mounted by residents in the branch’s towns of North Stamford, Darien and New Canaan after noise complaints, the implementation would have cost $19 million with no potential funding source. A new Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) decision may now place the project at just $9 million.

The original proposal suggested the use of “constant warning time” technology, which allows crossing gates to be coordinated with oncoming trains without the operator needing to sound the horn.

Because the New Canaan Branch is powered using overhead catenary wire, the FRA says that constant warning time would not be allowed due to electrical interference.

Darien First Selectman Jon Zagrodzky announced that the towns and the Western Connecticut Council of Governments will conduct a diagnostic study of the branch and crossings to develop an updated plan in light of the FRA’s results, according to the Darien Times.

New Canaan Branch trains frequently operate through-service from Stamford to New York City.

University of Connecticut students looking to take advantage of rail service in Connecticut can use their U-Pass for free travel on the Hartford Line, Shore Line East and on the New Haven Line to the New York state line.

For more information and the new timetables, visit the MTA Metro-North webpage at: mta.info/agency/metro-north-railroad.