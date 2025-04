Long River Rewind Long River Rewind 02 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Episode two, Interviews with two literary competition winners.

This episode you can hear interviews with Charlotte Ungar, winner of the Wallace Stevens Poetry Prize and Jenna Ulizio, winner of the Edward R. and Frances Schreiber Collins Literary Prize.