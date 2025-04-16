Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 437 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 437 April 16th 2025. Ron’s Rant: On a positive side: Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Content: Events and Finishing Points. 2 items, 1. Tariffs. 2. Bike carnage: ‘The Carnage is Intolerable’: Rep. Jamie Raskin on Why Bike Safety is Becoming Bipartisan. On a positive side: Frannie and I are back from Chicago this week and my Son Greg got married! Geno and the girls return from Tampa with their 12th National title. 24 final 4’s, 12 Titles.

And the Paris Roubaix! Wow and Wow. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: How to spend more money on inflating your tires than ever before! Content: “We need to reject any insinuation that it’s not a national priority to make local roads safer.” Traffic Engineers Are Wasting Trillions. Add up all of the space in the USA that is used for parking cars and it adds up roughly to the size of the state of Connecticut Cars Gets Billions in Hidden Subsidies. Tour of Flanders revisited. Women’s Paris Roubaix: Men’s Paris Roubaix: Mathieu is still on fire. Events and Finishing Points.