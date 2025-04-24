The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday night from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. It is a star-studded class, headlined by Colorado’s Travis Hunter, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Some teams need to draft a quarterback that can relied on for future seasons. These teams include the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unlike last year’s quarterback class, which saw six quarterbacks taken within the first 12 picks, this year’s class is not as strong. There are two sure-fire first-round picks at quarterback: Miami (Fla.)’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. These two are not as highly touted in comparison to the six quarterbacks taken last year.

So, where will they go? The answer, along with the rest of the first-round selections, is listed below.

Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Fla.)

In his first season with the Hurricanes, Ward led Miami to its best season since the team’s ACC Championship in 2017. He passed for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns with a 67.2% completion rate and seven interceptions. Because of that, he earned the Manning Award for the nation’s most outstanding quarterback.

Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Browns could pick a quarterback here and take Sanders, but Hunter is a cannot miss prospect. He is so versatile, showing elite talent on both sides of the line of scrimmage. As a receiver, Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. As a lockdown cornerback, he had 36 total tackles, four interceptions and 11 passes defended. Because of his glorious 2024 season, Hunter became the first player in college football history to win both the Chuck Bednarik Award (nation’s best defensive player) and the Fred Biletnikoff Award (nation’s top receiver).

New York Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Carter could be the next Micah Parsons and instantly become one of the best defensive players in the NFL. He was a unanimous All-American at Penn State with 68 total tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles. He is one of the top edge rusher prospects in recent memory. He has high hopes of becoming the next Lawrence Taylor. While the Giants do need a quarterback, I am not sold on Sanders to take him this early in the first round.

New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Patriots’ offensive line was atrociously bad and Campbell fixes that problem as he would slot into left tackle, New England’s biggest need. Campbell was excellent during the 2024 season, winning the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top lineman in the SEC. He has been a reliable lineman for LSU, making an All-SEC team every year he played for the Tigers. The Patriots need to protect quarterback Drake Maye, who took nearly three sacks a game last season, and here is their best opportunity at doing exactly that.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Graham is a proven winner and the Jaguars need players who fit that trait and can play on the defensive line. Good news for Jacksonville, not only is Graham a defensive lineman but he was the best in college football this past season, being named a unanimous All-American after racking up 46 total tackles and 3.5 sacks. A national champion, the Jaguars get the top defensive lineman in the draft at No. 5.

Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Jeanty is the most anticipated running back prospect to come into the NFL since Saquon Barkley was taken by the Giants with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was sensational with the Broncos, leading the country in rushing yards with 2,601 on 374 carries (also led the FBS). Every time he touched the ball it felt like he was going to break out into an electrifying touchdown run. He did that 29 times in 14 games last season, helping Boise State reach the College Football Playoff. The Raiders need players at the skill positions (wide receiver and running back) and Jeanty is too talented to pass up.

New York Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The Jets’ top need is a right tackle. Luckily for them, Membou falls right down to the No. 7 pick after starting 30 games at Missouri at right tackle. He skyrocketed up the big boards after a 2024 campaign where he earned a spot on the All-SEC Second Team.

Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

This draft class is loaded with talent at edge rusher. Like Carter, Walker has also received comparisons to Micah Parsons. As an outside linebacker, Walker earned All-American honors and was named the top linebacker in college football with the Butkus Award. Edge rusher is a top priority for Carolina after they ranked last in yards (404.5) and points (31.4) allowed per game.

New Orleans Saints: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

I said I was not a fan of Sanders and I am not. However, the Saints are in dire need of a quarterback to stop all the uncertainty with Derek Carr. He was a talented quarterback in his final collegiate season, winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation’s best upperclassman quarterback. In the 2024 campaign with Colorado, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on a 74% completion rate. He is not an appealing pick by any means, but he is talented enough to be taken in the first round by a QB-needing team like New Orleans.

Chicago Bears: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

The Bears need to revamp their offensive line after having the most sacks, 68 in total, last season. Banks was a phenomenal left tackle for Texas, winning the Outland Trophy (nation’s best interior lineman) and Lombardi Award (nation’s best lineman).

San Francisco 49ers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Dallas Cowboys: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Miami Dolphins: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Arizona Cardinals: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Cincinnati Bengals: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Denver Broncos: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Pittsburgh Steelers: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Green Bay Packers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Minnesota Vikings: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Houston Texans: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Los Angeles Rams: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Baltimore Ravens: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

Detroit Lions: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Washington Commanders: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Buffalo Bills: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

Kansas City Chiefs: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina